Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Update

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 428.2% from the December 31st total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.43.

NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.45.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

