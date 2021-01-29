Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) were down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 20,064,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 75,762,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.

The company has a market cap of $63.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

