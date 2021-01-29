Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.71. 10,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. 140166 cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

