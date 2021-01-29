Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Down 71.9% in January

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the December 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACXIF opened at $149.88 on Friday. Acciona has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $164.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Acciona from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Tuesday.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure, renewable energy, and other business in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in the construction, engineering, maintenance, and management of public work concessions primarily in the field of transport and social infrastructures, including bridges, roads, and special projects; railroads and tunnels; and hospital and university projects, irrigation, and ports, as well as projects in engineering, concessions, and other businesses.

