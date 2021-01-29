Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Down 7.8%

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.94. 1,436,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,074,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARAY. Northland Securities began coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accuray has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Accuray alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $450.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 243,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,049.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,653 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $32,172.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,350 shares in the company, valued at $502,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,626 shares of company stock worth $170,153. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Accuray by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Accuray by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.