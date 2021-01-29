AceD Price Reaches $0.0038 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, AceD has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AceD token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $755,810.15 and approximately $77.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000117 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001037 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000602 BTC.

AceD Token Profile

AceD is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.