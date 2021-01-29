Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Hits $6.77 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Achain has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.62 or 0.00860985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.92 or 0.04194374 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017755 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 983,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

