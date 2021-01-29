ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its target price lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,117 shares of company stock worth $1,414,653. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 137.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,823 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,034,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 14.7% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 140,085 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,996,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 41.2% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 386,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 112,751 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

