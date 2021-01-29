Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Acme United by 9.6% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acme United by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acme United by 7.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

