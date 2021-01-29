Actinium Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $163,753.50 and $77,212.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,108,950 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

