Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.84 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 69.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 73.1% higher against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

