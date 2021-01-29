Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.20. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 355,254 shares.

ADMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. Research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

