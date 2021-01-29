Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. purchased 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

ADAP stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $713.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

