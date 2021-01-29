Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $2,358,000.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Lance Baldo sold 40,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $2,358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lance Baldo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $315,062.50.

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 820,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,161. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

