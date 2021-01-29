Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $884,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $996,450.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $1,013,850.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $984,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 8,814 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $532,894.44.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $823,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $857,550.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $923,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $894,150.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.47. 820,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,161. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

