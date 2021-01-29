ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is one of 778 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ADC Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ADC Therapeutics $2.34 million -$116.48 million -12.65 ADC Therapeutics Competitors $1.89 billion $219.07 million -4.20

ADC Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ADC Therapeutics. ADC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADC Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ADC Therapeutics Competitors -3,540.56% -189.52% -30.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ADC Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADC Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 ADC Therapeutics Competitors 4205 16476 36509 748 2.58

ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.13%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 31.87%. Given ADC Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ADC Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of ADC Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors. The company also develops clinical-stage product candidates, such as ADCT-601 and ADCT-602, as well as preclinical product candidates, including ADCT-701 and ADCT-901. ADC Therapeutics SA has a collaboration and license agreement with Genmab A/S. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

