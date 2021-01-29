Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in January

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 523.17 and a beta of 1.43. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

