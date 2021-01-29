AdEx (ADX) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00066915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.79 or 0.00871631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.58 or 0.04195188 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017731 BTC.

ADX is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

