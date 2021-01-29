Adient (ADNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of ADNT opened at $32.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADNT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.