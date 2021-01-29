Admiral Group’s (AMIGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AMIGY remained flat at $$41.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

