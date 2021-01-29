Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.63 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.
About Adriatic Metals
