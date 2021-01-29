Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.63 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

