Adstar Inc (OTCMKTS:ADST) Short Interest Update

Adstar Inc (OTCMKTS:ADST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 384.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of ADST stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Adstar has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
Adstar Company Profile
