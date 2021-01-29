Adstar Inc (OTCMKTS:ADST) Short Interest Update

Adstar Inc (OTCMKTS:ADST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 384.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ADST stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Adstar has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Adstar Company Profile

AdStar, Inc engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in North Merrick, NY.

