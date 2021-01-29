Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Short Interest Update

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, an increase of 379.8% from the December 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advaxis stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Advaxis as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advaxis stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.18.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

