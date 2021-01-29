Adviser Investments LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $311.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

