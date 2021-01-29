Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Shares Down 0.9%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2,076.56 and last traded at $2,119.92. 320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,140.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,267.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,909.91.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

