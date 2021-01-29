Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the December 31st total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.5 days.

Aecon Group stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEGXF shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.