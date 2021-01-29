aelf (ELF) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $76.46 million and $20.58 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.00840509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.70 or 0.04067249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017467 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

