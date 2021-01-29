Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aeon has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $20,929.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.26 or 0.00415755 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.