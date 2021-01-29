AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Trading Down 10%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) shares traded down 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.48. 776,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 567,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.37.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter. AeroCentury had a negative return on equity of 256.67% and a negative net margin of 199.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

