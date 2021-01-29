Aeron (ARNX) Price Up 37.9% This Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $132,166.08 and approximately $92,405.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00065403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.27 or 0.00805117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00046080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.35 or 0.03892421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017202 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014043 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

