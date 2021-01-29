AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 17,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 78,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AerSale in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Inc supplies aftermarket aircraft, engines, components, and OEM materials. It is engaged in the sale and lease of mid-life aftermarket aviation flight equipment; and sale, lease, and exchange of engines. The company also sells airframe materials, including avionics, nacelles, flight controls, rotables, landing gears, safety equipment, APUs, QEC/EBU, and interiors; and engine materials.

