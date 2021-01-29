Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Up 8%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s stock price rose 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 4,275,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 504% from the average daily volume of 707,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aethlon Medical news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of Aethlon Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,247.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

