Affiance Financial LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 41,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Apple stock opened at $137.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

