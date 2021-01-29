Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Major Shareholder Private Ltd Gic Buys 12,335 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AFRM stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.