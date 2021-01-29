AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) (LON:ATM) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.61

Shares of AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) (LON:ATM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.63 ($0.05), with a volume of 18540946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of £30.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.36.

About AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) (LON:ATM)

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine that consists of three project areas located in the Erongo Region, Namibia. AfriTin Mining Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.