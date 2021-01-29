Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $502.08

Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $502.08 and traded as high as $607.50. Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) shares last traded at $603.00, with a volume of 318,200 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 510 ($6.66).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 631.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 502.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96.

In related news, insider Ian Marchant purchased 5,000 shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,650 ($38,737.91).

About Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

