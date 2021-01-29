AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) vs. RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Financial Contrast

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get AGM Group alerts:

0.1% of AGM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AGM Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AGM Group and RumbleON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00

RumbleON has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.86%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than AGM Group.

Profitability

This table compares AGM Group and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A RumbleON -7.30% -353.94% -31.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGM Group and RumbleON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $710,000.00 466.82 -$1.56 million N/A N/A RumbleON $840.63 million 0.10 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -1.01

AGM Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

Summary

RumbleON beats AGM Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company develops and sells enterprise application software, including accounting software and enterprise resource planning software; and social trading software and multi-accounting trading management system to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients. It also develops subscription based and interactive trading education website; and provides technical support plans and software customization services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.