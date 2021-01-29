Agrello (DLT) One Day Volume Tops $627,940.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Agrello has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $627,940.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello token can now be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00067116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.00 or 0.00856214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.68 or 0.04205593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018003 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

DLT is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,104,210 tokens. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

