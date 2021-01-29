Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) traded up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.83. 2,872,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,070,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, insider Muneer A. Satter purchased 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.