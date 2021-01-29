Aion Price Tops $0.0708 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $34.54 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,483.81 or 0.99988614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022895 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.99 or 0.00820552 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.94 or 0.00301376 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00195440 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002265 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002125 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00030760 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 268.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

