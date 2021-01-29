Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.63. 651,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 762,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Air Lease alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Air Lease by 34.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 52,944 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Air Lease by 55.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.