Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the December 31st total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 16,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $305,340.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,413.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 22,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $431,104.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,473.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRT opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. Air T has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

