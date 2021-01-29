Airbloc Hits One Day Volume of $45,639.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Airbloc has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $45,639.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00825399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.84 or 0.04072448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017085 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.