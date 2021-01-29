Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $195.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.04.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $3.74 on Friday, reaching $183.63. 4,501,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,418. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $216.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

