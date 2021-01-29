Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AIPUY opened at $20.97 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

