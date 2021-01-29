Aitra (AITRA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $183,659.00

Aitra (CURRENCY:AITRA) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Aitra token can now be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00011437 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aitra has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Aitra has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $183,659.00 worth of Aitra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aitra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00047799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00121480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00064399 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00253716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00032965 BTC.

Aitra Profile

Aitra’s total supply is 3,678,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,035 tokens. The official website for Aitra is aitra.io

Aitra Token Trading

Aitra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aitra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aitra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aitra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aitra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aitra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.