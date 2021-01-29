Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Trading Up 5.2%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 7,686,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,884,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Akerna from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $125.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.04.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Akerna by 2,501.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

