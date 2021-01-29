Akropolis Price Tops $0.0188 on Top Exchanges (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a total market cap of $47.94 million and approximately $13.33 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00065480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.16 or 0.00835381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00049542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.27 or 0.04045846 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,320,692 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.