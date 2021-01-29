Alaric Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Down 93.9% in January

Alaric Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,836,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HALB remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,687,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,913. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03. Alaric has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Get Alaric alerts:

About Alaric

Alaric Corporation, formerly known as Halberd Corporation is out of business. It is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early stage, and seed investments. The firm invests in the United States. It invests up to $2 million. The firm prefers to take equity stakes between 15 percent to 80 percent.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Alaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.