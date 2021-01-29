Alaric Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Down 93.9% in January

Alaric Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,836,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HALB remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,687,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,913. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03. Alaric has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09.
