Alberton Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALACU) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Alberton Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ALACU) were up 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 239 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

About Alberton Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALACU)

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

